Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather will be generally cool and unsettled for the rest of the week with the driest and calmest weather set to be on Saturday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for a blustery start to the day. There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance of hail or sleet on high ground. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in brisk west to northwest winds, again making for an added wind chill factor. Winds will ease later in the day.

Thursday night will be cold and clear, apart from some wintry showers along north and west coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a touch of frost forming in just light northwesterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers, mainly on hills and mountains. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

The weather will be largely dry and clear on Friday night, but cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. A touch of frost is possible, in a light northwesterly breeze.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Saturday will be dry and sunny across much of the country with just light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Sunday will be wet and windy for much of the day with possible localised flooding. Southeasterly winds will be fresh to strong with highs of 12 to 14 degrees.