The weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann is for a foggy and frosty start to the day with the fog lingering for much of the day in some places.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, fog and low cloud may persist in parts of the south and southeast through much of Thursday. A Status Yellow Fog Warning is in place for Ireland up to midday on Thursday. The Weather Warning says that fog or freezing fog will become dense in parts of Munster and Leinster overnight leading to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions. On Thursday fog will be slow to lift and may linger locally beyond the warning period.

Elsewhere it will be a mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, and with some patchy drizzle possible in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, or even a little cooler where fog persists in light southerly or variable breezes.

Mist and fog will develop again on Thursday night, becoming dense in some parts in the near calm conditions. While most places will be dry, a few patches of drizzle are possible in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees with some frost forming.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for Friday says that areas of mist and fog will be slow to clear once again through Friday morning, and could linger for much of the day in some eastern and northern parts of the country. Otherwise it will be another largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny breaks, and just the odd, mainly coastal, drizzle patch. Highest temperatures will range 5 to 9 degrees Celsius generally but again, a few degrees colder where mist and fog persists, in light southeasterly or variable breezes.