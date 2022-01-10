Search

10 Jan 2022

IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow with high pressure moving in

High pressure is set to move in across Ireland on Tuesday with the latest Met Eireann weather forecast forecasting a change in the weather this week compared to the wintry conditions of last week. 

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland states that it will become gradually more settled this week as a ridge of high pressure influences Ireland's weather.

That change is set to start on Tuesday as according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, it will be a largely bright and sunny day on Tuesday, with long spells of sunshine. Cloudier conditions with spots of drizzle along the south coast at first tomorrow will clear later in the morning. There may be isolated showers on northwestern fringes later. Southwest winds will generally stay light too, with highest temperatures of around 6 to 9 degrees.

A dry night on Tuesday night with long clear spells and light winds too. This will allow temperatures to drop to -1 to 3 degrees so there will be a touch of frost mainly in the south. Some mist and fog patches also.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will be another dry and bright day with long clear spells and plenty of afternoon sunshine. There will be the odd shower or two along Atlantic coastal fringes where it will be a little cloudier too. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees and light winds.

