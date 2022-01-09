Weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann

After a week of wintry weather and plenty of rain last week, the weather for Ireland looks set to improve for the coming week.

According to Met Eireann, Ireland is set to have a largely settled spell of weather for the coming week with only small amounts of rain or drizzle and high pressure dominating. Temperatures close to normal in general but a little on the cold side in the east. There'll be some frost and fog forming under cloud breaks by night.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Monday

According to Met Eireann, Monday will be mild, damp and mostly cloudy tomorrow, Monday, with patchy rain and drizzle but there will good dry periods too. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate southwesterly winds, veering westerly later. Later in the afternoon, cooler and clearer conditions will develop in the west.

Patchy rain will clear southeastwards early on Monday night and it will become mainly dry and cold with clear spells. In light southwest or variable breezes some mist and fog patches will form along with a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Tuesday

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be a bright and largely dry day with long spells of sunshine and just a little patchy drizzle along southern coasts and isolated light showers in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light southwesterly winds, fresher near to the northwest coast.

Tuesday night will be a dry night with long clear spells, allowing lowest temperatures to fall to between -1 and +3 degrees with frost developing in places in mostly light winds. Some mist and fog patches forming also.