Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

After a week of wintry weather and plenty of rain, the weather in Ireland is set to be more settled this week according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann.

According to Met Eireann, Ireland is set to have a largely settled spell of weather for the coming week with only small amounts of rain or drizzle and high pressure dominating. Temperatures close to normal in general but a little on the cold side in the east. There'll be some frost and fog forming under cloud breaks by night.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Monday

According to Met Eireann, Monday will be mild, damp and mostly cloudy tomorrow, Monday, with patchy rain and drizzle but there will good dry periods too. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate southwesterly winds, veering westerly later. Later in the afternoon, cooler and clearer conditions will develop in the west.

Patchy rain will clear southeastwards early on Monday night and it will become mainly dry and cold with clear spells. In light southwest or variable breezes some mist and fog patches will form along with a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Tuesday

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be a bright and largely dry day with long spells of sunshine and just a little patchy drizzle along southern coasts and isolated light showers in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light southwesterly winds, fresher near to the northwest coast.

Tuesday night will be a dry night with long clear spells, allowing lowest temperatures to fall to between -1 and +3 degrees with frost developing in places in mostly light winds. Some mist and fog patches forming also.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Wednesday

Staying mostly dry into Wednesday with spells of sunshine once the early mist and fog clears. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, mildest in the west and southwest, in light to moderate southwesterly or variable winds.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Thursday and Friday

Thursday and Friday look to be mainly dry days though a little drizzle is possible at times on Atlantic coasts. Cloud cover will vary and winds will be generally light southerly or variable. Highest temperatures will range from 5 or 6 degrees in the east and northeast to a milder 8 or 9 degrees further west. Nights will be cold with some frost and dense fog patches forming.