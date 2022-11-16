Deputy Charlie Flanagan pays visit to national school in Offaly

Pictured at Shinrone NS on Monday last were (l. to r.) Jim Dockery, Chairperson of the Board of Management, Deputy Charlie Flanagan, Caitríona Cullinane, Principal, Shinrone NS.
SHINRONE NS were delighted to welcome Deputy Charlie Flanagan to the school on Monday last.
Deputy Flanagan listened to their concerns and witnessed the great need for extra SNA provision in the school. He assured staff and Board members that he would bring their concerns to Government and help them in any way possible.
The visit was organised by Board of Management member Naomi Coonan. They are very grateful to Charlie for his time.
