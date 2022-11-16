Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One
The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One.
Tribute will be paid to fearless campaigner Vicky Phelan as her fight continues after her death.
The Stunning will also brew up a storm as they remember Vicky in a special musical performance dedicated to one of their biggest fans.
Knocklyon native, Alisha Weir, will talk about how she swapped The Toy Show stage for the lead role opposite Emma Thompson, in the upcoming movie of Matilda.
With the most controversial World Cup in living memory kicking off on Sunday, Eamon Dunphy will tell Ryan why he feels deeply uncomfortable about the upcoming tournament and why it’s time for football to take a stand.
Two-time Golden Globe winner, Hollywood royal Jane Seymour will join Ryan live in studio to chat about what it takes to be a leading lady, her love of Ireland and what we can expect from Season 2 of Harry Wild.
Plus, we will have music from Athy’s Jack L, otherwise known as Jack Lukeman, and he will perform Sundogs in the Moonshine.
(ENDS)
The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, November 18th at 9:35 pm
Pictured at Shinrone NS on Monday last were (l. to r.) Jim Dockery, Chairperson of the Board of Management, Deputy Charlie Flanagan, Caitríona Cullinane, Principal, Shinrone NS.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.