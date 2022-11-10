Roscrea's Adrian Hewson remembered in poignant celebration of his life

Roscrea's Adrian Hewson, a beloved local author and historian and softly-spoken local gentleman, died last month at his home in Roscrea.

Adrian's encyclopedic knowledge of local history and personalities, coupled with his warm and affable personality, endeared him to everyone he met.

He was the author of several books and articles, including his rare and much sought after, but sadly out of print book, 'Inspiring Stones'.

In 2018 Adrian told the Midland Tribune he had plans to commence a new book focusing on the story of the Book of Dimma with the working title 'Graceful Pages'.

Roscrea's Junior Chamber of Commerce, establishing the tradition of St. Patrick's Day Parades in Roscrea and countless other events and groups benefited from Adrian's intelligence and devotion to his community.

During the Eucharist at the funeral service of Adrian Hewson, on Thursday October 6 in St. Cronan’s Church in Roscrea, his life-long friend William Maher described Adrian beautifully with a poignant memorial titled `Church, Community, Cats and Cigarettes’ and below the touching tribute is reproduced in full with kind permission.

'Church, Community, Cats and Cigarettes’

“Adrian’s story began in Clonakenny on July 2, 1958 - one of the last children born at home delivered by the local Public Health Nurse, Mary Kavanagh.

His was a happy and idyllic childhood with his father Bert, mother Iris as well as for a time his two grandmothers. I don’t know for sure, but I’m pretty sure there were some cats thrown into the mix too. There were always cats.

The family moved to Rosemary Street in 1970’s where Adrian’s parents had the antique shop. Before they moved up to Convent Hill, Bert himself suddenly passed away, where Adrian and Iris lived for many years and then after Iris’ passing, where Adrian would remain for the rest of his days.

He was a man of many parts that defined him - a Hewson, a son to Bert and Iris, a Clonakenny man, a Roscrea man, student, a Trinity College graduate, a historian, a Diocesan Reader, a Community man, a Cousin, a Neighbour, a Friend.

At his core was someone who was decent, kind, highly intelligent and always a gentleman.

Adrian very much saw the good in people. They very much saw the good in him. Within hours of the news breaking of Adrian’s sudden passing, literally hundreds of tributes were posted online. So many kind tributes from so many people spoke such volumes of the esteems he was held in. He had so many friends”, William recalled.

William paid tribute to those who tended to Adrian over his last days and went on to say that Adrian himself attended countless people in their final moments and their families with great care.

“He did so out of a deep appreciation of people when they were at their most vulnerable. He came as a friend to so many in their final hours and if he did not know them, he certainly knew their family, who they were and where they came from.

It was little wonder that when he came to choose a job, he would choose teaching as a career. Adrian first learned his craft with Noleen Williams and with the late Elizabeth Craven. Both of whom would remain a lifelong influence on him.

Adrian worked in the CBS Roscrea, briefly in Cloughjordan NS, Roscrea Vocational school and more recently, the Gaelscoil, Ballaghmore. That last move took me by surprise as I didn’t reckon on him being a Gaelgoir but he did so, and enjoyed the challenge.

He also educated half the countryside giving grinds to school children facing exams. That is how my path crossed his. My own family and the Hewson’s histories entwined for generations, lived beside each other in Clonakenny and our families were always good neighbours and friends.

I think there might have been a poor school report once upon a time, so the only thing for it was to send me to Adrian. Our shared love of history was the beginning of 30 years of friendship.

I always made a point of reminding Adrian that the Castle in Clonakenny where he was born was a Maher Castle where the Maher chieftains lived until John Hewson was granted the lands following the Cromwellian lands in the 1600’s. For the craic, I remember telling Adrian once, that I was willing to forgive him for this, to which the reply came: 'Well did you ever think that maybe the Mahers should have fought a bit harder…”

I’ll miss thar razor sharp wit always delivered with a smile. Adrian was present in the milestones of my life. I remember when my wife Sarah and I got married, he gave the sermon at the wedding in Co. Down. He really brought his A-game that day. His sermon became the talk of the day relegating the poor bride and groom into second place. He is still remembered in Co. Down and I am often asked after him.

He could strike up a conversation with anyone and find common ground in any situation. He could mix with princes and presidents as easily as he could with you or I. And speaking of important people, let us not forget a certain rock star who Adrian was never slow to remind you was his cousin.

My favourite reference of poor old Bono was Adrian telling me that 'Bono’s greatest claim to fame is that he’s related to Adrian Hewson'. That entertainment gene clearly was shared.

Adrian was an excellent Master of Ceremonies involved in countless community events from Community Choir, St Patrick’s Day Committee, Miscellany talks, Heritage groups, Lots more besides. Always, with that great wit and smile.

Perhaps, after his own family, what mattered to him most was the Church. St.Cronan’s Church meant so much to Adrian as did Bourney. In fact, it's no secret that Bourney had a particular place in his heart. It was really lovely that we were able to bring him back to Bourney for his last night. It was a lovely service that he would really have enjoyed.

The Church was such a central part of his life. As a Diocesan Reader, Adrian became a regular feature, from Christmas Carol Services, Harvest Thanksgivings, Ecumenical Services in Christian Unity week, Adrian was blessed with a rock solid faith that never faltered.

Nowhere was he more at ease than leading the community in prayer. He had a unique ability to interpret scripture to help us make sense of Christ’s teachings and to make it accessible to so many in ordinary, simple language.

I am no scholar of the scriptures but Chapter 3, Verse 15 of the Book of Jeremiah seems particularly appropriate for Adrian - 'And I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding'.

That was Adrian in a nutshell, a pastor, a teacher. Gifted with knowledge, gifted with understanding, gifted with kindness. A messenger from God’s own heart.

And because life at times was not easy for Adrian, he understood people. It is true to say that things that some of us would perhaps take in our stride were not easy for Adrian. He was a sensitive soul but it was that sensitivity and kindness towards others, especially those who were going through hard times or who were down on their luck.

It was that empathy that made him the kindhearted and caring person he was.

His involvement with the Church complemented his other great love history. It allowed him the opportunity to publish a number of high quality books, including, ‘A history of Clonakenny,’ ‘Faith in Place' about the Roscrea parish and Roscrea’s early Christian saints, ‘Inspiring Stones’ a history of the dioceses of Limerick, Ardefert and Aghadoe, ‘A history of the Vocational School Movement’. Even a DVD titled the '31 Wonders of Roscrea'.

Adrian was a wonderful Ambassador for his Church and for the Roscrea area. I think it would be very remiss to not acknowledge what Adrian singlehandedly contributed to inter-church relations in this town. Adrian’s own Christian faith and his personal friendships with the clergy from other churches became the bedrock upon which closer links were forged.

His deep seated Christian faith meant he was the perfect person to extend a hand of friendship to other faiths. His promotion of Christian Unity helped us all to grow in respect and greater understanding of each other. We’re in a better place for it and for that alone, we owe Adrian a great debt. His mantra was that there is so much more which unites us than divides us and that was why he was always so valued and respected within the community.

I’m not sure that Adrian actually realised just how well regarded he was by so many people. But he should have known because people were so open in their warmth and affection for him. I remember walking down the street in town one day. I was taking Adrian somewhere and I was keen to get a move on. He was the wrong person for that.

Every person he met walking down the street, he stopped for a chat to specifically tell them that he couldn’t stop for a chat as he was in a hurry. They loved seeing him and him them. But then someone was sick, or not well, and the game was up.

The cigarettes would come out, I was like a hen on a hot egg. It didn’t matter, the people we met came first. Always came first for Adrian.

He loved people and he was endlessly fascinated by people’s heritage and from where they came from. Its safe to say that he knew more about them and their heritage than they may have known themselves. I’ve lost count of the number of tangents on conversations where if he heard a name, he’d start: 'Well now the mother was from Athlone but she was first cousin twice removed…' and on and on he’d go.

So many people minded him and watched out for him. To all, he was simply Adrian. No surname required - there was only one Adrian.

So to see the outpouring of affection and respect for him from so many was really no surprise.

Within hours of his death, hundreds of messages were posted online all referencing what a gentleman he was, how kind he was, how genuine he was and how much he will be missed. He was very much one of a kind.

I spoke to Adrian on Friday night last, on the phone, just hours before we believe he passed away. He was in good form, was very chatty and talked at length but he was a bit tired. Truthfully, the last few years had been hard on him.

His health wasn’t great and Covid-19 had been really tough. He did say as I had often heard him remark about how much he disliked October, as it was the month that both his parents died, Iris 17 years go and Bert almost 39 years ago.

We don’t know for sure but we believe that death came kindly to Adrian and that in the end he simply slipped away.

I have no doubt that Adrian’s reunion with his much loved parents Bert and Iris was something to behold. I also have no doubt that God has so far not managed to get a word in sideways! I really wonder if God has thought this one through?

Anyway, I conclude now by saying a simple word of thanks to Adrian. Thank you.

On behalf of the community, on behalf of all of us present and on my own behalf. Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter now into the joy of the Lord. Go dti an t’am go bhfuilimid ar ais aris le cheile. Slán Beannacht agus choladh samh a chara. May Adrian Rest in Peace and rise in glory. Amen”.

William Maher

Adrian pictured at the west gable of St Cronan's 12th century romanesque church in Roscrea. Photo: D. Keegan