Inaugural Progressive Pathways Fair to showcase career opportunities for young adults with additional support needs

THE first ever Progressive Pathways Fair in Tipperary for young people with additional support needs takes place next Wednesday November 16th in the Anner Hotel in Thurles.

Former Barnardos Chief, Fergus Finlay will give the keynote address at the event which will also feature local employers as well as agencies who provide training and career supports.

The event aims to promote options for young adults aged 16 -24 years with additional support needs in the areas of further training, higher education and employment opportunities.

There will be over 30 employers, training agencies and support organisations on hand to assist young people with their career journey.

The need for such an event has been identified in research carried out for the Children & Young People’s Services Committee (CYPSC) in Tipperary and is part of the Tipperary Children and Young People’s Plan, 2022-2025.

One of the actions of the Plan is to organise an annual Progressive Pathways Fair to promote further training, higher education and employment opportunities for young adults with additional support needs.

Tipperary CYPSC Coordinator, Ruairí Ó Caisleáin commented, “Additional career supports for these young people have been clearly identified in recent research and we are delighted to be in a position to organise an in-person event after the restrictions of recent years.

“This is a great opportunity for those young people who experience additional barriers to getting a job to come out and meet agencies and employers who wish to meet them.”

One of these employers, Siobhán Grogan of Grogan’s Ice Cream Parlour in Cashel, is looking forward to the event.

“As employers, we are keen to bolster diversity and inclusion in our workforce. We welcome this opportunity to meet with jobseekers who can help us deliver excellent customer service and more fully reflect the community we live in.”

It is expected that several hundred young people will attend including those from the Irish Wheelchair Association, National Council of the Blind, Chime, Down Syndrome Tipperary, Enable Ireland, Brothers of Charity, Tipperary Centre for Independent Living and Autism Awareness Roscrea.

Others who will be interested include Disability Allowance recipients, Ability programme participants, students in the Senior Cycle in Post Primary Schools, in particular those with ASD classes, students participating in Special Schools and young people attending Community Training Centres and Youthreach Centres.

The event will feature talks, information on welfare and employment, employer panel interviews, employee experience talks and information stands. The event will be fully accessible with Sign Language and Quiet Room facilities available.

A highlight will be the keynote address by Fergus Finlay who has chaired the Implementation Group of the Comprehensive Employment Strategy for People with Disabilities 2015-2024 and has deep insights into the employment challenges faced by those with additional support needs.

Exhibitors will include those offering employment and apprenticeships plus support and training agencies such as Community Training Centres; the Ability Programme projects at Knockanrawley Resource Centre, St Cronan’s Centre and Youth Work Ireland Tipperary; Cluain Training & Enterprise Centre; Department of Social Protection; EmployAbility Services; HSE; Moorehaven; National Learning Network; Rehab Care; and Tipperary Education and Training Board.

The Access Officers from 3rd level colleges such as Technological University Shannon will also be in attendance as will North Tipperary Development Company and South Tipperary Development Company.

Organisers are keen to stress that this will be a welcoming, inclusive and supportive event where people will be given the advice and support they need for the next steps on a career designed to build on their needs and strengths.

Emer Leahy of Knockanrawley Resource Centre and a member of the organising committee says “above all, we want you to come out and enjoy this event. Knowledge is power and we are confident you will learn something that will help you to have greater choice and more control over your own future.”

The Progressive Pathways Fair 2022 takes place from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday November 16th in the Anner Hotel, Thurles and entry is free. Further information is available from www.tipperarychildrenandyoungpeoplesservices.ie .