IRELAND WEATHER: Unseasonably warm weather ahead but heavy rain also in Met Eireann weather forecast

Ireland is in for unseasonably warm weather in the coming days but it will also be very wet and windy with heavy rain and blustery conditions in the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

According to Met Eireann, the weather will be very mild with temperatures set to reach highs of 17 degrees during the day while temperatures will reach as high as 15 degrees at night.

However Met Eireann is also forecasting that there will be heavy rain at times leading to localised flooding.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be bright spells and scattered showers on Wednesday morning, the showers mainly affecting the west. The showers will become more isolated by afternoon. However, cloud will build from the west through the afternoon and evening with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in strengthening southwest winds.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards across the country. Becoming rather breezy in fresh southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

The weather will be mild, humid and blustery on Thursday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds.

Here's the weather for the week ahead:

TLDR There's still no sign of any settled conditions ☹️



It'll stay wet & windy as low pressure remains nearby ☔️

Some sunny spells midweek with heavy scattered showers

Mostly cloudy but mild, with heavy rain towards the end of the week pic.twitter.com/cvUqSkCRDK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 7, 2022

Thursday night will be cloudy with rain turning more persistent and possibly heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding. A very mild night with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be another mild and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, most persistent and heaviest over the western half of the country with localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Rain will continue into Friday night with an ongoing risk of flooding. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with southerly winds easing moderate.

According to Met Eireann, on Saturday, rain will mostly be confined to the western half of the country with some drier spells developing further to the east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate southeast to south winds.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that Sunday and the early days of next week will bring further showers and spells of rain. Staying mild with temperatures in the low to mid-teens.