Search

08 Nov 2022

IRELAND WEATHER: Unseasonably warm weather ahead but heavy rain also in Met Eireann weather forecast

IRELAND WEATHER: Unseasonably warm weather ahead but heavy rain also in Met Eireann weather forecast

Reporter:

Damian Moran

08 Nov 2022 5:04 PM

Ireland is in for unseasonably warm weather in the coming days but it will also be very wet and windy with heavy rain and blustery conditions in the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland. 

According to Met Eireann, the weather will be very mild with temperatures set to reach highs of 17 degrees during the day while temperatures will reach as high as 15 degrees at night. 

However Met Eireann is also forecasting that there will be heavy rain at times leading to localised flooding. 

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be bright spells and scattered showers on Wednesday morning, the showers mainly affecting the west. The showers will become more isolated by afternoon. However, cloud will build from the west through the afternoon and evening with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in strengthening southwest winds.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards across the country. Becoming rather breezy in fresh southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

The weather will be mild, humid and blustery on Thursday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds.

Thursday night will be cloudy with rain turning more persistent and possibly heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding. A very mild night with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be another mild and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, most persistent and heaviest over the western half of the country with localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Rain will continue into Friday night with an ongoing risk of flooding. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with southerly winds easing moderate.

According to Met Eireann, on Saturday, rain will mostly be confined to the western half of the country with some drier spells developing further to the east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate southeast to south winds.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that Sunday and the early days of next week will bring further showers and spells of rain. Staying mild with temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media