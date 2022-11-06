Lucky winner in Offaly community group's Lotto picks up big winning cheque

The lucky winner in an Offaly community group's Lotto draw has picked up their winning cheque.
Enda Doolan picked the correct four numbers – 5, 8, 12 and 22 – to claim the top prize in Mucklagh Community Centre's lotto draw.
The community group would like to thank all those who supports the lotto as is the main source of income for the group.
Picked above are Sammy McMorris, Mucklagh Community Development, Paddy Tyrrell promoter, Ann Teahan Lotto Committee , Maureen Lawless Chairperson and Enda Doolan being presented his cheque for €12,000.
