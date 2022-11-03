Mayoral campaign for Offaly GAA Club comes to spectacular finale

The makers of the medal for the Birr Mayoral campaign, Cathal and Paul Barber congratulating winner Caroline Boyd. Also in the photo is Willie Rigney, chairman of the Mayoral committee.
What a rollercoaster Birr GAA club has been on in recent months with the Birr Mayoral Campaign and that came to a spectacular finale last Saturday night in County Arms Hotel.
Four fought it out for a title of mayor but only one could prevail with the brilliant Caroline Boyd pipping Brian Stephens, Deirdre Cashen and Dylan Murphy.
Massive kudos to all involved for their tremendous efforts with their innovative and exciting fundraising campaigns lighting up the town from start to finish and Caroline shone brightest with an incredible effort.
The Club are delighted to announce that just over €125,000 was raised by the four candidates, what a staggering total that is and great praise is due to everyone who played their part and supported them.
The Club look forward to commencing improvements to St Brendan’s Park with an astro pitch and ball wall on agenda in the near future
