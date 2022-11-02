Offaly wraps up 2022 with top Halloween events!

AS the season of haunts and howls comes to and end we saw the last of the County’s Halloween Events take place in Birr and Edenderry last weekend.

Offaly was the premier destination for Halloween Events this year and the towns of Birr and Edenderry were transformed in a Halloween Haunt spectacular of spooky, spine tingling proportions!

Despite the weather conditions children and their families turned out donning unique and spooky costumes and enjoying the entertainment and sights of the spooky decorations. “Our Halloween events provide something for families of all ages and we created an open space where communities can come together and enjoy a truly unique event experience” said Promotor Aidan Shortall, Up Close and Personal Promotions.

These events were a fantastic way to get our communities engaged in the Spirit of Halloween, an occasion for families to celebrate and show off our and boost our local areas too! “We were delighted to welcome lots of families to Birr and Edenderry last weekend for this year’s Halloween celebrations. The entertainment was perfect for children and adults alike, and we had two wonderful days” said Cathaoirleach Cllr Frank Moran.

Chief Executive of Offaly County Council added “These events are supported by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, with thanks to Minister Catherine Martin, The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, Offaly County Council and are in association with Aidan Shortall of Up Close and Personal Promotions. I also wish to pay tribute to the Elected Members and associated staff in Tullamore, Birr and Edenderry Municipal Districts. Their ongoing support and commitment is valued and appreciated,” added Ms Delaney.