Offaly school delighted with visit from hot air balloon

Broughall NS were delighted to have Donna, Tara, Stuart and Tony visit our school with their Hot Air Balloon.

Donna and her team had been participating in the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships in Birr Castle and kindly agreed to take time out of their busy schedule and visit us. The children were fascinated as to how the hot air balloon operated. Donna and her team were excellent in how they answered all the children’s questions and they gave the children a great insight into different factors needed for a hot air balloon to fly. We all learned so much about hot air balloons. All pupils got the opportunity to get into the basket. The whole experience exposed the children to a whole range of learning opportunities and we are very thankful to Donna and her team for making all this possible.

The boys and girls of Broughall NS also attended ‘Astronaut Academy’ in Birr Library. We attended the workshop as part of Space Week. The boys and girls worked in teams to make their own rocket. They also created their own Solar System and they carried out an experiment to show why it is so important for an Astronaut to wear a space helmet and suit. The children really enjoyed all the interaction and hands on experience they had throughout the workshop.