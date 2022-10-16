IRELAND WEATHER: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

Ireland is in for a mixed week on the weather front according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly dry but unsettled conditions will return from midweek and are set to continue into next weekend.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Monday states that fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds will slowly ease up on Monday morning. As showers die away northwards it will become mainly dry and sunny. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Monday night will be a cold, dry and mostly clear night. Mainly light southeast winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, milder in the south.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells on Tuesday. Turning cloudier through the day with rain developing in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Tuesday is set to be a breezy night with rain, potentially heavy, developing in the south. Largely dry and clear over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Wednesday is set to be a wet day for many areas with persistent and at times heavy falls of rain, especially in the south. Possibly staying dry in the north with some sunny spells. Another breezy day with fresh easterly winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Continuing wet into Wednesday night as rain moves northwards from the southeast, with clear spells following. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, remaining breezy with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

Acoording to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, there will be a mostly dry start to Thursday with sunny spells. Rain will return in the south later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with fresh southeasterly winds.

Met Eireann's further outlook says that the weather will remain unsettled for the rest of the working week and into the weekend.