New candidate announces intention to run for council elections in Offaly

BANAGHER native Jonathan O’Meara has announced his intention to run in the next local elections with the full support from sitting Independent TD for Laois/Offaly Carol Nolan. The award-winning businessman will run as an independent candidate in the Birr Municipal District.

O’Meara is entering the political area on the back of the successful establishment of two thriving local businesses Mid Ireland Adventure and the Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike Centre. A key focus of his campaign is advocating for the midlands as a tourist destination, with amenities at the Slieve Blooms, the River Shannon, and the Grand Canal as prime locations.

“Rural Ireland is open for business,” he says. “For many years, the people of this area were solely dependent on the ESB and Bord na Mona. Unfortunately, those jobs are gone and we now have to think outside the box. Tourism, and in particular, eco-tourism are buzz words nationally and Offaly has the natural amenities to utilise and develop eco-tourism opportunities throughout the county.”

The changing nature of the employment landscape in Offaly is not lost on O’Meara, who ended a ten-year career as a Sports Editor to establish and grow a successful business from the ground up. His company Mid Ireland Adventure is an eco-tourism business that addresses the growing demand for adventure sport activities in rural locations and provides a range of adventure sport activities to a diverse local and international client base.

Three years after setting up the business, the European Commission nominated it for a Rural Inspiration award. As part of this recognition, O’Meara travelled to Brussels where he was invited to provide advice to other entrepreneurs wanting to set up businesses in rural areas across the continent.

“I identified a gap in the market for a tourist venture in Banagher. I want to show people that they can create small local businesses here and create lives for themselves in rural Ireland. I am fully behind making rural Offaly an exciting place to live and work.”

In addition to his business endeavours, O’Meara has been heavily involved in other local organisations. He was a secretary of Shannon Sub Aqua Club for seven years, a role where he helped the club obtain capital funding through a Sports Grant. He is also a secretariat with the Offaly Participation Network and ‘Green Offaly’ a voluntary co-operative that is aiming to set up a business hub and workshops in the area.

Furthermore, he is no stranger to local politics and aside from promoting tourism locally, he is also keenly aware of the key issues affecting the people of Offaly.

“It is clear that a lack of public housing and the rental crisis needs to be addressed because there are not enough for families and young couples who are starting out in life,” O’Meara continues. “Also, there is a severe lack of public transport. If we are building these destinations, we need an opportunity for people to get here.”

The candidate feels that through both his professional and business endeavours, he has the commitment to be a perfect representative for the people of Offaly. “Running as a local candidate, I am not tied down to national policy and can focus on local issues,” he says.

“I’ve always viewed politics through the eyes of what’s best for the people. I am very excited about this opportunity. If I set myself a goal, I like to achieve it as best I can. That’s been evident in setting up my business and if I am lucky enough to be elected, you can be assured I will give it 110% as a candidate.”

Speaking on the announcement, Independent TD Carol Nolan said she would be fully supporting O’Meara.

Deputy Nolan said that Jonathan is widely known throughout Offaly, is “a man of great integrity, commitment and determination who also has the invaluable qualities of being a very successful entrepreneur and that has established two thriving businesses in Offaly. Jonathan understands the needs of businesses, the challenges they face and has a wealth of experience in this sector.

“If elected as an Independent Councillor for the Birr Local Electoral Area, he will be a great asset in terms of promoting tourism, supporting businesses and identifying job creation opportunities in the Birr Municipal District.

“Jonathan is also a community activist who is acutely aware of the on-going challenges posed by the chronic lack of social and affordable housing schemes, the lack of adequate public transport and the lack of services in our rural communities. If elected as a councillor for the Birr Local Electoral Area, I have no doubt that Jonathan will be a strong and committed advocate in highlighting all of the issues of concern to people and working collaboratively with various organisations and myself as a local TD in seeking solutions to these issues.

“Jonathan is a candidate of high calibre who is passionate about initiating progress and further development in our rural communities, he also understands the everyday struggles of ordinary workers and families and wants the opportunity to work with, advocate for and represent people in our communities by being a strong and Independent voice on the council.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Jonathan in his campaigning activities as an Independent candidate for the Birr Local Electoral Area and I know that if the communities of Birr Local Electoral Area support Jonathan and he is fortunate to be elected as their county councillor he will not only work hard but will also lead and deliver for these communities,” she said.