Search

29 Sept 2022

Offaly woman celebrates 99th birthday at her local Coffee Morning

Offaly woman celebrates 99th birthday at her local Coffee Morning

99 year old Mabel Wallace is pictured here with her son Julian and some of her many friends as she prepares to cut her birthday cake.

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Sept 2022 11:21 AM

ON Thursday morning last, the weekly coffee morning held in Cloughmoyle Old schoolhouse Shinrone was filled to capacity to celebrate the 99th birthday of local woman Mabel Wallace and honour this remarkable Christian woman

The old schoolhouse was decorated splendidly and an array of cakes, buns, tea, coffee was available under the expert supervision of Eileen Patterson and a group of volunteers.

Family and friends from near and far were present to hear praises led by Rev. Janet White Spunner, Canon Arthur Minion and making the trip from Dublin was Fr Peter McVerry, who spoke of the christian generosity shown by Mabel to the Peter McVerry Trust for many years . Also present were Canon Ruth Gill, Rev Tom Kingston, with apologies from the Lord Abbot, who is on pilgrimage.

Mabel was very surprised at the turnout and was most grateful to see so many and had every one laughing when she informed them that her age had made Facebook worldwide. She thanked the coffee group for the surprise gathering and then cut the large birthday cake .

Eric Stanley then thanked the group and presented Fr McVerry with a copy of the recently published Saint Mary's Church of Ireland 200 years book.

Mabel is wished every good health and happiness in the future.

All monies collected at the coffee morning are being donated to the Hospice.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media