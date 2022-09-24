Man charged with assaulting and threatening woman in Offaly town

CHARGES alleging the assault of a woman, making a threat of criminal damage and breach of public order have been brought against a man.

Richard McCann (36), Cluain Darach, Tullamore is accused of committing the offences on March 27 last at Daingean Road in Tullamore.

Mr McCann is charged with being drunk in public, using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour, assaulting the woman causing her harm, and making a threat to her so that she feared the windows of her house would be damaged.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda Alan Burke and he said the accused made no reply when charged.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the DPP had directed that the matters could be disposed of summarily and while a charge of assault could be struck out, one which alleged assault causing harm was going ahead.

Mr McCann was remanded on bail to appear before Tullamore District Court again on November 16 next. He was granted legal aid.