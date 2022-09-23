Camán Agus Poc 2022 in aid of Offaly Search and Recovery

Volunteers at the event: John Wallace, Evan Hogan, Barry Loughnane and Eamonn O’Toole.
THIS year’s Camán Agus Poc was the second such event held in aid of Offaly Search and Recovery (Underwater). It ran from 10am to 1pm in St Rynagh’s GAA grounds in Banagher on Sunday morning, September 4th.
There were four categories in the event: Adult Male, Adult Female, Under 16 Male and Under 16 Female. Participants came from clubs in Offaly and south east Galway.
Each participants took three pocs and his/her final score was the average of the three. Cillian Kiely (Kilcormac/ Killoughey) had the overall winning score with an impressive 143.66 yards, followed in second place by Seán Gardiner (Lusmagh) with a distance of 129.66 yards.
In the Under 16 Female category Sophie James (St Rynagh’s) was first with a score of 82.33 yards, follower by Emma Buggy (Tullamore) with a score of 72 yards.
In the Under 16 Male category Kevin O’Connell (St Rynagh’s) was first with a score of 109.66 yards, followed by Seán Óg Foley (Brosna Gaels) with 104.33 yards.
The OSR Dive Team is very grateful to Paddy Scales who helped organise the event and to the Wallace family in Tullamore for their on-going assistance.
