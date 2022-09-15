Search

15 Sept 2022

Offaly woman starting 24th walk for CF Ireland

Catherine Walsh

Reporter:

John OCallaghan

15 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

CATHERINE Walsh from Birr will be heading off on her 24th fundraising walk for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland next week.

This year's walk is in Madeira and will last for eight days starting on Sunday next.

Catherine wishes to thank everyone who has helped her throughout the last 24 years and lately. Without their help it would not have been possible for her to do these walks and raise much needed funds for CFI.

This is the first big walk for CFI since the pandemic. Catherine did do a mini walk with them last year in Donegal and Derry, which lasted three days.

From all the funds raised and the help people have given over the years, it has helped provide a breakthrough with CF and there is a new drug going into trials in the next month, to go along with the ones they already have. All of the funds raised over the years have helped provide light at the end of the tunnel for all CF sufferers. Many, many thanks as always, says Catherine.

