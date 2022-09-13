All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with big hurling clashes down for decision
It's a very busy weekend on the playing fields of Offaly this week with hurling finals, semi-finals and more down for decision.
Here are all this week's fixtures.
Wednesday, September 14
U-15 Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Mountbolus: SBK v Kinnitty Lusmagh, 7pm.
O'Brien Park: Tullamore v Shamrocks, 7pm.
U-15 Hurling B Competition Quarter Finals
Doon: DSK v Clara, 7pm.
Geashill: St Rynagh's v Na Fianna, 7pm.
Thursday, September 15
Minor Football B Quarter Final
Gracefield: Gracefield v Clara, 7.30pm.
Minor Football Championship Quarter Final
Geashill: St Vincent's v Kilcormac-Killoughey, 8pm.
Saturday. September 17
Birr: SHC Semi-Final; Belmont v Shinrone, 5pm
Birr: IHC Final Replay; Shamrocks v Seir Kieran, 3pm.
Minor Football Championship Quarter Finals
Durrow: Tullamore v Ballinamere/Durrow, 11am.
Ferbane: St Manchan's v Ferbane/Belmont, 11am.
Cloghan: Cloghan v Rhode Og, 11am.
Glenisk Intermediate Ladies Football Semi Finals
St Broughan's v St Manchan's, Bretland Park, Clara 6pm.
Glenisk Senior Ladies Football Semi Final
Naomh Ciaran v St Rynagh's, Bretland Park, Clara 11.30am
Sunday, September 18
O'Connor Park: SHC B Hurling Final; Clara v Tullamore, 2pm.
O'Connor Park: SHC Semi-Final; Kilcormac/Killoughey v Birr, 4pm.
Banagher: JHC B Semi-Final; Crinkill v Kilcormac/Killoughey, 12 noon.
Moystown: JHC B Semi-Final; Lusmagh v St Rynagh's, 5pm.
Clareen: JHC Quarter-Final; Ballyskenagh-Killavilla v Ballinamere, 12.30pm
Glenisk Senior Ladies Football Semi Final
Tullamore v Edenderry, Bretland Park, Clara 4pm
Glenisk Intermediate Ladies Football Semi Final
Shamrocks v Ballinamere/Durrow, Bretland Park, Clara,6.15pm.
Under 13 B Hurling Competition Final
Kilcormac: Kinnitty Lusmagh v Ferbane/Belmont, 10am.
Under 13 Hurling Championship Final
Birr: DSK v Tullamore, 10am.
