13 Sept 2022

All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with big hurling clashes down for decision

All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with big hurling clashes down for decision

13 Sept 2022 3:31 PM

It's a very busy weekend on the playing fields of Offaly this week with hurling finals, semi-finals and more down for decision. 

Here are all this week's fixtures.

Wednesday, September 14

U-15 Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Mountbolus: SBK v Kinnitty Lusmagh, 7pm.
O'Brien Park: Tullamore v Shamrocks, 7pm.

U-15 Hurling B Competition Quarter Finals
Doon: DSK v Clara, 7pm.
Geashill: St Rynagh's v Na Fianna, 7pm.

Thursday, September 15

Minor Football B Quarter Final
Gracefield: Gracefield v Clara, 7.30pm.

Minor Football Championship Quarter Final
Geashill: St Vincent's v Kilcormac-Killoughey, 8pm.

Saturday. September 17

Birr: SHC Semi-Final; Belmont v Shinrone, 5pm
Birr: IHC Final Replay; Shamrocks v Seir Kieran, 3pm.

Minor Football Championship Quarter Finals
Durrow: Tullamore v Ballinamere/Durrow, 11am.
Ferbane: St Manchan's v Ferbane/Belmont, 11am.
Cloghan: Cloghan v Rhode Og, 11am.

Glenisk Intermediate Ladies Football Semi Finals
St Broughan's v St Manchan's, Bretland Park, Clara 6pm.

Glenisk Senior Ladies Football Semi Final
Naomh Ciaran v St Rynagh's, Bretland Park, Clara 11.30am

Sunday, September 18

O'Connor Park: SHC B Hurling Final; Clara v Tullamore, 2pm.
O'Connor Park: SHC Semi-Final; Kilcormac/Killoughey v Birr, 4pm.

Banagher: JHC B Semi-Final; Crinkill v Kilcormac/Killoughey, 12 noon.
Moystown: JHC B Semi-Final; Lusmagh v St Rynagh's, 5pm.

Clareen: JHC Quarter-Final; Ballyskenagh-Killavilla v Ballinamere, 12.30pm

Glenisk Senior Ladies Football Semi Final
Tullamore v Edenderry, Bretland Park, Clara 4pm

Glenisk Intermediate Ladies Football Semi Final
Shamrocks v Ballinamere/Durrow, Bretland Park, Clara,6.15pm.

Under 13 B Hurling Competition Final
Kilcormac: Kinnitty Lusmagh v Ferbane/Belmont, 10am.

Under 13 Hurling Championship Final
Birr: DSK v Tullamore, 10am.

