Search

10 Sept 2022

WEATHER FORECAST: Terrible weather forecast for tomorrow with Met Eireann forecasting thundery downpours

WEATHER FORECAST: Terrible weather forecast for tomorrow with Met Eireann forecasting thundery downpours

WEATHER FORECAST: Terrible weather forecast for tomorrow with Met Eireann forecasting thundery downpours

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Sept 2022 9:28 PM

The weather forecast for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a very wet day across the country with Met Eireann forecasting thundery downpours with potential localised flooding. 

Three separate Weather Warnings are in place for Sunday. A Status Orange Rain Warning is in place for Kerry from 3am on Sunday until 3pm on Sunday. Another Status Orange Weather Warning is in place for Waterford and Cork from 3am on Sunday until 3am on Monday. 

A Status Yellow Rain Warning for all of Ireland warning of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms is in place for all of Ireland from 3am on Sunday until 3am on Monday.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, rain will extend nationwide on Sunday, turning heavy and persistent in places. Isolated thundery downpours are possible along with the potential for localised flooding. Humid and breezy on Sunday with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Further outbreaks of rain on Sunday night, heavy in places. Fairly mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate breezes, varying in direction.

On Monday, patchy rain and drizzle will become largely confined to the southeast of the country with sunny spells developing elsewhere. Top temperatures will range from a rather fresh 15 or 16 degrees in the north to 20 or 21 degrees in the south. Mostly dry on Monday night with long clear spells and just the chance of a few showers in the northwest. A cooler night than recently with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light northerly winds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media