08 Sept 2022

Taoiseach leaves door open for return of Offaly TD to FF front bench

Micheal Martin Barry Cowen

Micheal Martin and Barry Cowen both attended the launch of Lumcloon Energy's Shannonbridge B grid stability project

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

08 Sept 2022 4:59 PM

MICHEAL Martin has left the door open for Barry Cowen's return to the front bench if a vacancy arises.

The Fianna Fail leader was asked this week if he had discussions with Deputy Cowen about what will happen in December when Mr Martin is scheduled to step down as Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach appointed Dara Calleary to the junior ministerial role opened up after the resignation of Westmeath TD Robert Troy.

Deputy Calleary had previously resigned as Minister for Agriculture because of the Co Galway 'Golfgate' controversy.

The Mayo TD had become Agriculture Minister after Offaly TD Barry Cowen was sacked from the position in 2020 because of a row with the Taoiseach over a drink-driving conviction.

Speaking to reporters in Shannonbridge on Tuesday, Mr Martin said he had not had any discussions about his future with Deputy Cowen.

The most recent vacancy had been filled by Deputy Calleary and when any such opportunities arise in the future, “Every member of the parliamentary party will have that opportunity.”

Deputy Cowen responded: “I'm still a member of the parliamentary party, I always will be so I'll be up for consideration the same as everyone else.”

Mr Martin also said he was “a believer in the democratic mandate” and that members of the parliament were elected by the people. He said he was not worried about his leadership of Fianna Fail.

