Search

05 Sept 2022

Temporary traffic lights at Offaly village next week as work on wind farm continues

Temporary traffic lights

Temporary traffic lights will be in place (file picture)

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

05 Sept 2022 8:02 PM

TEMPORARY traffic lights will be in operation near Geashill next week in connection with the construction of a new wind farm.

The schedule for the two-way traffic lights at Killellery and Curragh on the R420 road has been announced by Moanvane Wind Farm.

There will be traffic lights at Killellery/Curragh from September 12 to September 14 and at Curragh from September 14 to September 16.

In the centre of the village at the crossroads there will be traffic lights on September 19 and on the other side of the village, there will be lights on the road near Geashill Castle on September 20 and at Ballydownan on September 21 and September 22.

For a link to the traffic management plan, and links to maps, log on to https://moanvanewindfarm.ie/traffic-management-updates/

The work areas and dates have been agreed with Offaly County Council.

Energy giant Statkraft began work during the summer on Moanvane Wind Farm, a 12-turbine facility between the villages of Geashill, Cloneygowan and Walsh Island.

The wind farm has the capacity to deliver 57.6MW of renewable energy on to the grid, which the company said comes at a time when “secure, sustainable energy is urgently needed”.

The project was granted planning permission in 2018 and is expected to link up to the grid in 2024.

The maximum tip height will be 169 metres and the company said the wind farm will be able to power up to 35,000 homes.

Rates worth up to €500,000 will be paid to Offaly County Council.

The company said that as part of the project, a 6km amenity trail will also be developed for the benefit of the entire community, offering additional opportunities for biodiversity enhancement in the area.

Scottish-based renewable energy company Natural Power is the project manager for the wind farm.

Seán Manley, country director for Natural Power Ireland, said: “Natural Power is delighted to be working with Statkraft again to manage the Moanvane project through the construction phase.”

Mr Manley added: “As onshore wind continues to be a leading technology in the Irish renewables market, projects such as Moanvane will have a crucial role to play in decarbonising energy supply, safeguarding energy security and contributing to Ireland achieving 80% renewable electricity required under the Climate Action Plan.”

Natural Power has already worked with Statkraft in Co Cavan at Taghart wind farm.

Barry Maher, Statkraft project manager, said: “Renewable energy projects are now, more than ever, a critical part of Irelands net-zero targets, and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Moanvane Wind Farm is another step towards this goal and by procuring some of the most productive turbines in the country, will be one of the most efficient.”

Mr Maher added: “It’s great to get this project into construction and reassuring to have the experience of Natural Power managing the process to commercial operation. We look forward to working with local businesses and providing the added benefit of the recreational trail to local communities for years to come.”

The turbines will be sited in the townlands of Moanvane, Ballykean, Bogtown, Enaghan, Kilcooney, Ballychristal and Kilcappagh.

The grid connection will be to the Mountlucas substation and its route will involve the townlands of Rathfeston, Ballykean, Ballyduff, Raheenbeg, Kilcooney, Ballintogher, Gorteenkeel and Ballynakill.

The Moanvane project encountered significant local opposition but was given the green light after an appeal to An Bord Pleanala.

There was particular concern about the maximum height of the turbines, up to 169 metres, along with concerns about the local economy, including an equine business.

A request for an oral hearing by Heather Crest Stud Farm was refused.

Natural Power previously provided technical due diligence for the lenders in the project financing phase for Bord na Mona's 75 MW, 21-turbine, Cloncreen Wind Farm.

Natural Power said Bank of Ireland and EIB supplied half the approximate €100 million required to build the Bord na Mona wind farm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media