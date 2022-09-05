Temporary traffic lights at Offaly village next week as work on wind farm continues

TEMPORARY traffic lights will be in operation near Geashill next week in connection with the construction of a new wind farm.

The schedule for the two-way traffic lights at Killellery and Curragh on the R420 road has been announced by Moanvane Wind Farm.

There will be traffic lights at Killellery/Curragh from September 12 to September 14 and at Curragh from September 14 to September 16.

In the centre of the village at the crossroads there will be traffic lights on September 19 and on the other side of the village, there will be lights on the road near Geashill Castle on September 20 and at Ballydownan on September 21 and September 22.

For a link to the traffic management plan, and links to maps, log on to https://moanvanewindfarm.ie/traffic-management-updates/

The work areas and dates have been agreed with Offaly County Council.

Energy giant Statkraft began work during the summer on Moanvane Wind Farm, a 12-turbine facility between the villages of Geashill, Cloneygowan and Walsh Island.

The wind farm has the capacity to deliver 57.6MW of renewable energy on to the grid, which the company said comes at a time when “secure, sustainable energy is urgently needed”.

The project was granted planning permission in 2018 and is expected to link up to the grid in 2024.

The maximum tip height will be 169 metres and the company said the wind farm will be able to power up to 35,000 homes.

Rates worth up to €500,000 will be paid to Offaly County Council.

The company said that as part of the project, a 6km amenity trail will also be developed for the benefit of the entire community, offering additional opportunities for biodiversity enhancement in the area.

Scottish-based renewable energy company Natural Power is the project manager for the wind farm.

Seán Manley, country director for Natural Power Ireland, said: “Natural Power is delighted to be working with Statkraft again to manage the Moanvane project through the construction phase.”

Mr Manley added: “As onshore wind continues to be a leading technology in the Irish renewables market, projects such as Moanvane will have a crucial role to play in decarbonising energy supply, safeguarding energy security and contributing to Ireland achieving 80% renewable electricity required under the Climate Action Plan.”

Natural Power has already worked with Statkraft in Co Cavan at Taghart wind farm.

Barry Maher, Statkraft project manager, said: “Renewable energy projects are now, more than ever, a critical part of Irelands net-zero targets, and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Moanvane Wind Farm is another step towards this goal and by procuring some of the most productive turbines in the country, will be one of the most efficient.”

Mr Maher added: “It’s great to get this project into construction and reassuring to have the experience of Natural Power managing the process to commercial operation. We look forward to working with local businesses and providing the added benefit of the recreational trail to local communities for years to come.”

The turbines will be sited in the townlands of Moanvane, Ballykean, Bogtown, Enaghan, Kilcooney, Ballychristal and Kilcappagh.

The grid connection will be to the Mountlucas substation and its route will involve the townlands of Rathfeston, Ballykean, Ballyduff, Raheenbeg, Kilcooney, Ballintogher, Gorteenkeel and Ballynakill.

The Moanvane project encountered significant local opposition but was given the green light after an appeal to An Bord Pleanala.

There was particular concern about the maximum height of the turbines, up to 169 metres, along with concerns about the local economy, including an equine business.

A request for an oral hearing by Heather Crest Stud Farm was refused.

Natural Power previously provided technical due diligence for the lenders in the project financing phase for Bord na Mona's 75 MW, 21-turbine, Cloncreen Wind Farm.

Natural Power said Bank of Ireland and EIB supplied half the approximate €100 million required to build the Bord na Mona wind farm.