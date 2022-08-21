Three year old Offaly boy absolutely loved the tractors at Tullamore Show

Three year old Theo Keating from Mountbolus had a great time at Tullamore Show .
THEO Keating is probably one of the youngest Tullamore Show enthusiasts at just three years of age.
Theo who hails from Mountbolus is mad into tractors and thoroughly enjoyed what was his first ever show.
Tullamore show attracted a crowd of 60,000 visitors with people travelling from all over the country to enjoy what it had to offer.
There were plenty of tractors for Theo to enjoy along with animals, home made produce, and local enterprises showing off their wares.
The show was officially opened by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.
