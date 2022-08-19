Clonaslee High Nelly Club presents cheque to Temple Street Hospital

ON Saturday, August 6th, Clonaslee High Nelly Club members were delighted to welcome Temple Street Community Engagement Administrator Laura Hill to Hickey's Pub for the official presentation of a cheque for €20,275.

A statement on behalf of Clonaslee High Nelly Club read: “Clonaslee High Nelly Club ran a very successful fundraising day on May 15th in aid of Temple Street Children's Hospital. We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one that helped us along the way.

“To the 102 cyclists who took part on the day, it was an unbelievable sight, seeing you all cycle down Main St together. To the people who donated items for our auction, to everyone who bought at the auction, and to everyone who donated money, we thank you very much for your generosity. To our auctioneer Paddy Keating, also Luke McEvoy, you both kept us entertained all evening – unbelievable work by both of you.

“To Dave's BBQ for all your hard work cooking the pig on a spit, to Glanbia for the meat, and Michael McEvoy for the buns, thanks very much, folks.

“Our main sponsors, Hickey's Pub, Pat & Dympna O’Connell, without your help this event couldn't have taken place. To J.P. Dunne, the stewards on the day, Fr O'Reilly and everyone who turned up to support us on the day, we thank each and every one of you for your help.”

The supernumerary result is a testament to the meticulous planning undertaken by the committee and the goodwill extended by sponsors, locals in Clonaslee and supporters from further afield, including cycling clubs in Laois and Offaly. It was a fantastic day for the village with noteworthy numbers gathering for the event.

For one club member enthused by the results, the journey continues with the cycle in his adoptive home of Clonaslee marking the first of many miles he will travel for Temple Street. Belmont, County Offaly-born photographer Darren Kennedy will take to the Greenway on his High Nelly later this month – pedalling 100 km to Waterford – to fundraise for his trip across Route 66 in the US in September. Joining a large group from Ireland, Darren will document each step of the way and plans to produce a dynamic and visually immersive book with all proceeds directed to the acute paediatric hospital which provides care for over 140,000 children every year.

To find out more or support the project, Darren's Go Fund Me is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/route-66-book-far-childrens-hospital