Communities launch Biodiversity Action Plans for Offaly rivers

PARTICIPANTS of a Water Biodiversity Training Programme provided by Offaly Local Development Company and the Local Authority Waters Programme, are to officially launch their Community Action Plans to improve their local waterways, at a special event taking place August 18 in the Mucklagh Community Centre, Tullamore.

Created by participants of the training programme, the Local Water Biodiversity Action Plans identify issues and challenges impacting the health of their chosen waterways in both North and South County Offaly and outline achievable actions to remedy these.

The Action Plans target stretches of the Tullamore River, the Camcor, the Silver River and the Brosna.

The Water Biodiversity training, delivered by Cork Nature Network on behalf of OLDC and LAWPRO, with the support of LEADER funding, promotes conservation and sustainable management of water resources in County Offaly in partnership with local communities.

The programme provides participants with a range of practical knowledge, applicable skills, and citizen science methods, empowering them to take action in their own community to help improve their local rivers.

Basil Mannion, Community Water Officer with LAWPRO, said, “The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) are delighted to be collaborating with the Offaly Local Development Company in rolling out this Water Biodiversity Training Programme for Communities across County Offaly.

The excellent training content provided by Cork Nature Network and the energetic participation of the Community groups in Offaly will help to ensure sustainable improvements in the quality of our natural waters in Offaly into the future.”

The Water Biodiversity Action Plans will be launched at a special event in Mucklagh Community Centre at 7pm Thursday the 18th August to coincide with National Heritage Week 2022.

All welcome. Come along to learn more about community plans for your local rivers. Refreshments provided. Email projects@corknaturenetwork.ie or on 087 956 7452