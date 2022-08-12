Search

12 Aug 2022

Incessant rain fails to deters anglers at Shannon Harbour Angling classic

Patrick Kenny - from Shannon Harbour Community Development Committee presenting Ollie Doyle with first prize in the annual classic match.

COARSE Anglers from all over Ireland - including some of our best canal anglers - descended on an overcast Shannon Harbour on the August bank holiday Monday for the annual Shannon Harbour Classic match.

The incessant rain, however, did not deter those present and by the end of the day we had a new Classic champion in Ollie Doyle with an impressive net of fish. Anthony Kelly had a steady run of fish late on to take second spot and Joe McEvoy from the local MADCAPS Anglers took third place .

Section winners included Ron Durkin, Marcus Keogh, Jason Delahunty, Joe Nolan and Stuart Greene.

The event was kindly sponsored by the Shannon Harbour Community Development and organised by the Midland & District  Coarse & Pike Anglers (MADCAPS).

Many thanks to Shannon Harbour Community Development Committee for the kind sponsorship and to all who helped make the event a huge success.

