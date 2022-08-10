Great turnout for Crinkle Soapbox racing

The Liffey Mills entry which was the winner at the very successful Crinkill Soapbox Derby at the weekend.
THERE was a fantastic turnout of people for the Crinkle Soapbox Derby on Saturday afternoon.
“We are very happy,” said Robert Parkinson. “There was a huge turnout of over 2,000 people. The great weather helped.
"There was great action during the races and everyone seemed to enjoy it.
"The first second and third prizes were €500, €250 and €100 and went to Liffey Mills (first), Supper KK (second) and Romaquip (third)."
