Sun shines on Shannon Harbour High Nelly Cycle

THE sun was shining and a crowd of about 80 cyclists of all ages participated in the very successful Shannon Harbour High Nelly Cycle event on Sunday last.

The theme was nautical and the nets were cast far and wide to draw in over 80 participants. The trawl also produced a very fishy tale as Mags Lyons & Valerie Flynn were suitably attired as Mermaids, “Cockles and Mussels”! Accompanying them were Valerie’s grandsons Michael as a Sea Captain and Larry as a pirate. Pat Flynn was dressed as a ship’s captain and piloted the car drawn boat trailer and passengers, Darren Joyce also had a very fetching Matelot costume.

Other notables spotted were Shirley and Dermot McIntyre, Christy Slevin, Paudge Doolan, while John Egan shone out in a safety fluorescent jacket on a High Nelly! Marty Guinan wore period costume, waistcoat and all, in keeping with his High Nelly. Patrick Kenny was marooned at the start by a technical fault, slow puncture, repaired by the pump technician! The motorised division of Brian Kenny, Bob from London and Jimmy Cooney were on vintage Raleigh Wizps. Cathal McDonald drove the backup vehicle.

The Shannon Harbour Community association Committee of Patrick Kenny, Shirley McIntyre, Margaret Lyons, Ruth Lynch, Dominic Ryan, Adrian McManus, Michael Lyons, Darren Joyce and Niamh Devitt worked tirelessly to stage the very successful event and deserve a big thank you. Sandwiches, cakes, crisps, tea and water were provided by the committee, with hot food by Shirley McIntyre. The High Nelly bike raffle in McIntyre's was won by Kate Devereaux from Shannon Harbour.

With thanks to sponsors: Shirley & Dermot McIntyre: Bertie Nevin, Nevin Hurleys; Grant’s Farm Machinery; Outdoorsey Shop, Banagher; Darren Joyce & Niamh Devitt, The Harbourmasters House, sponsored a voucher for a one night stay; Gem Hardware and Garden Centre.