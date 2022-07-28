Malin to Mizen part two for Lorrha men

ON Monday July 18th Denis Maher and Tommy Houlihan left Lorrha to travel to Malin Head and cycle back all in the name of raising funds for Pieta House charity. They were driven by Tommy’s nephew Stephen who was providing the necessary supplies and back up. Later on in the week, Tommy’s brother Bernie joined them on their journey.

The two cycled 354km over the following four days coming through places such as Sligo, Roscommon, Athlone, Cloghan and back to Lorrha arriving back on Friday evening last tired, sore and delighted to be home where they were met by family and well wishers. They cycled through all kinds of weather too, thunder, lightning, rain and sunshine, but never once did they get a puncture or did the bicycles let them down. They did, however, experience melting fresh tar which stuck to their legs and their bicycles.

The two said that despite all the weather problems they experienced, they enjoyed every minute and made plenty of lasting memories. They also said they met many very generous people along the way, who gave them supplies and refreshments with one even giving them a meal. Such encouragement meant a lot to their weary legs coupled with all the donations they received through the Go Fund Me Page.

After a long soak in a hot bath and a few good long comfortable night’s sleep and rest, feeling so encouraged by their experience so far, Denis and Tommy set off last Monday morning July 25th for the second leg of the journey, this time to Mizen. They plan on returning back to Lorrha on Thursday night as the journey they say is somewhat shorter and hoping that nothing goes wrong on the way.

All the effort that Denis and Tommy are making is in aid of the Charity Pieta House who provide valuable help for anyone suffering from depression or feeling suicidal. When they set out to do this fundraiser, their plan was to raise €2,000 but the fund has already attracted €5,105, exceeding all their expectations. They believe that if their efforts can save just one life, then their efforts will have been well worth the time and trouble. If you would like to donate you can do so on idonate.ie/thomas-denis. Follow them too on facebook at Thomas & Denis Cycle Malin to Mizen Head in Aid of Pieta House.

By donating, you are providing a lifeline to people across Ireland who are in suicidal distress or have been bereaved by suicide at some stage. Pieta's professional therapists are taking phone calls and their Helpline will be available free of charge to everyone who needs their support. They rely on the generosity of supporters like you because more than 80% of their income comes from public donations and you make their life-saving counselling services possible. Through your kindness and generosity, you are ensuring that Pieta can keep going and keep being there for people in crisis.