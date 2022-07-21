Beat on the Street fundraiser returns to Offaly town

EXPECT nothing, appreciate everything’, …… was her life mantra and once again on July 30th 2022 Beat on the Street Banagher will be held in memory of Pam Regan (nee Coughlan) RIP, who was just 50 years of age when she passed away, had dreams of having a music festival in her home town of Banagher and the organisers are continuing with “Pam’s Dream”

Pam died in 2018 from cancer. She was diagnosed almost 10 years previously and she fought with tooth and nail to beat this horrendous disease, but sadly she lost her battle in May 2018, surrounded at home by Patrick (Dilly) and their three young sons Jack, Luis and Alex and her parents, sister, large circle of family and friends.

Beat on the Street 2022 is a one day event on the street in Banagher, a community day with something for everyone on offer. Pam loved children, she was a child minder for lots of families over the years, she was an avid supporter of St Rynagh's and Banagher United, as her nephews Mathew and Daniel Maloney are players along with her own sons Jack, Luis and Alex. They wanted to involve all aspects of Pam’s life on the day and make it a family day.

They have organised Children’s entertainment in the square area; Puck a Ball in the Bin; Penalty Shootout; Crossbar Challenge; Hang Tough and a few other games and fun areas.

The ‘Gig Rig’ will be across the road at the Crank House facing up the town, this area will be sectioned off and only admittance will be by a prepaid ticket €21.50, under 16s are free. Tickets can only be bought on-line by the following link : http://eventlist.store/beatonthestreet2022/beatonthestreet or our Facebook and Instagram page.

The line up on the day is: 2.00-3.30pm - Colin Kenny; 3.30-4.40pm - Deaf in Italy; 4.30-5.30pm - Rise N Shine; 5.30-7.00pm - Splendid Isolation; 7.00- 9.00pm - The Dooley Brothers; 9.00-11.00pm – SuperBass.

There will be a number of donation buckets in the businesses around the town for anyone that may not be available on the day to attend the event but would like to contribute to the recipients.

The funds raised this year will be divided evenly between the following; East Galway and Midlands cancer support centre in Ballinasloe; Banagher branch of Birr Mental Health group and the Bereavement group of Banagher community centre.

East Galway and Midlands cancer support centre in Brackernagh, Ballinasloe is voluntary run and was extraordinary support to Pam and her family during her final few months and in particular in her final few days and hours. This centre runs entirely on people’s donations which are essential for the daily running of the centre. Please look them up on facebook and the website egmcancersupport.com

Banagher branch of Birr Mental Health group, donation will be made by request of Jack, Luis & Alex in memory of their uncle; Michael Dicky Regan who passed away tragically early this year. Dicky was a great character around Banagher and is sadly missed by many.

The third benefactors are a voluntary group that are based in Banagher community centre that provide catering after funerals in the town should families require it. They depend on the generosity of people that avail of the community centre assistance, since Covid-19 there has been no income to the centre.

Pam had a love of handbags and nice jewellery and because of this they will to open a pop-up-shop to enhance the occasion on Beat on the Street selling pre-loved handbags and jewellery that people kindly donated to them to sell in the shop to be added to the funds on the day. They are also having a brilliant raffle with thanks to many sponsored gifts they received in the shop, which is situated on the Harbour road as part of Corrigans Corner House, The Harbour Store. If you would like to give items in to sell in the shop please feel free to contact Tricia Gilligan.

Pam was a passionate bee lover and her garden was constantly in bloom attracting many, many bees and woe-betide anyone that did anything to harm the bees or complain about them!!!!! To this fact, in 2018, her best friend Caroline, designed t-shirts and hoodies with an illustration of beautiful wild flowers and the bees happily buzzing around them. They are delighted to say they will have T-shirts and hoodies available this year too, with a new illustration. These will be for sale in the pop up shop and on the street on the day. Keep an eye on our social media pages for availability of the same.



Road Closures :

PARKING: Road closures in place, main street will be pedestrian access only. NO PARKING MAIN STREET (from Angelo’s to Crank House) including the library square

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT PLAN

Road Closures: Several road closures will be in place. Directional signage will be erected on local roads and approach roads to guide motorists around the town away from the main street for the event. The link road will connect the top and bottom of the town. The following is where the road closures and diverted traffic signs will be located:

At the Crank road, diverting traffic & No road through to street

At Angelo’s, Diverting traffic up Church street & No road through to street

Harbour road/Currnavarnagh turn, diverted traffic (access to petrol station ONLY)

Cuba Avenue junction with Currnavarnagh, diverted traffic down or up

Please note that during these road closures access will be maintained for emergency vehicles

Again to clarify, no business will be inaccessible, all shop fronts and public houses will be kept clear and all customers permitted to enter all premises.

They are looking forward to seeing you all in Banagher on July 30th 2022.