Cyclists to journey from Malin to Mizen Head in aid of Pieta House

Denis Maher and Tommy Houlihan from Lorrha, set off on Monday morning last to cycle from Malin to Mizen to raise funds for Pieta House.
TWO Lorrha men, the well known proprietor of the Friars Tavern, Denis Maher and his neighbour Tommy Houlihan, set off on their bicycles to travel from Malin to Mizen Head in aid of Pieta House this week. The men are accompanied on their journey by Stephen Houlihan (Tommy’s cousin) who is providing back up supplies for the long journey.
They left Lorrha on Monday morning last at 8am and they plan on covering about 60 km a day approx over the next two weeks. The men are delighted with the response they have received from the public towards their fundraising page so if you would like to donate you can do so on idonate.ie/thomas-denis. Follow them too on facebook at Thomas & Denis Cycle Malin to Mizen Head in Aid of Pieta House. By donating, you are providing a lifeline to people across Ireland who are in suicidal distress or have been bereaved by suicide at some stage.
Pieta's professional therapists are taking phone calls and their Helpline will be available free of charge to everyone who needs their support. They rely on the generosity of supporters like you because more than 80% of their income comes from public donations and you make their life-saving counselling services possible. Through your kindness and generosity, you are ensuring that Pieta can keep going and keep being there for people in crisis.
