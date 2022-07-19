Search

19 Jul 2022

Cyclists to journey from Malin to Mizen Head in aid of Pieta House

Cyclists to journey from Malin to Mizen Head in aid of Pieta House

Denis Maher and Tommy Houlihan from Lorrha, set off on Monday morning last to cycle from Malin to Mizen to raise funds for Pieta House.

Reporter:

John OCallaghan

19 Jul 2022 7:30 PM

TWO Lorrha men, the well known proprietor of the Friars Tavern, Denis Maher and his neighbour Tommy Houlihan, set off on their bicycles to travel from Malin to Mizen Head in aid of Pieta House this week. The men are accompanied on their journey by Stephen Houlihan (Tommy’s cousin) who is providing back up supplies for the long journey.

They left Lorrha on Monday morning last at 8am and they plan on covering about 60 km a day approx over the next two weeks. The men are delighted with the response they have received from the public towards their fundraising page so if you would like to donate you can do so on idonate.ie/thomas-denis. Follow them too on facebook at Thomas & Denis Cycle Malin to Mizen Head in Aid of Pieta House. By donating, you are providing a lifeline to people across Ireland who are in suicidal distress or have been bereaved by suicide at some stage.

Pieta's professional therapists are taking phone calls and their Helpline will be available free of charge to everyone who needs their support. They rely on the generosity of supporters like you because more than 80% of their income comes from public donations and you make their life-saving counselling services possible. Through your kindness and generosity, you are ensuring that Pieta can keep going and keep being there for people in crisis.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media