IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecasting big change in the weather after two hot days to start the week

Met Eireann is a forecasting big change in the weather for Ireland this week but we still have two more days of hot weather and sunshine to look forward to first.

A High Temperature Warning remains in place for all of Ireland for Monday and for Leinster on Tuesday with temperatures set to hit highs of up to 32 degrees on Monday and 28 degrees on Tuesday. It will be cooler in the west of the country on Tuesday with highs of 22 just 22 degrees.

However on the back of the hot weather, Met Eireann is warning that Wednesday will see an end to the very warm conditions as temperatures return to more normal values of 16 to 20 degrees.

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming week is as follows:

Weather forecast for Monday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Monday will be exceptionally warm or hot with temperatures generally ranging 28 to 32 degrees, and nearer the mid twenties along some coastal fringes. It will be dry with long spells of sunshine. However, some sea fog patches may persist along some Atlantic coasts. Breezes will be light or moderate mostly southerly in direction with local afternoon sea breezes in the west.

Monday night will be warm with temperatures staying above 15 to 18 degrees. It will be mainly dry, but showers will develop in the west by morning.

Weather forecast for Tuesday

Tuesday will continue very warm over the eastern half of the country with highest temperatures of 23 to 27 or 28 degrees. It will be cooler further west with highs of 18 to 22 degrees. On Tuesday morning, rain will develop over the western half of the country and will extend eastwards through the afternoon and evening, becoming heavy at times with a possibility of thunderstorms developing.

On Tuesday night, showers will continue and will gradually clear eastwards overnight. It will be cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Weather forecast for Wednesday

Wednesday will see an end to the very warm conditions as temperatures return to more normal values of 16 to 20 degrees. There will be a fair amount of cloud and some scattered showers. A few sunny breaks too and light to moderate northwest breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells and a few showers. Temperatures will range from about 16 to 21 degrees with light breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, at the moment indications are that next weekend will become more unsettled with rain moving in from the southwest on Saturday and with further rain or showers on Sunday.