Driver who handed phone to child fined €120 at Offaly court

A MAN with a hands free mobile kit in his vehicle was handing the phone to one of his children when a garda saw him holding it, Tullamore District Court was told.

A plea of guilty to holding a mobile phone while driving was entered on behalf of Joseph Fergal Crowe (36), Killina, Robertstown, Kildare by his solicitor Donal Farrelly.

Garda Noel Tier said Mr Crowe, who had no previous convictions, admitted the offence after being stopped at Dublin Road, Edenderry on November 6 last year.

Mr Farrelly said his client was a father of three who had been speaking to his wife on the phone at the time using his hands free kit.

The man's wife was at a hospital with one of their children and the offence occurred when Mr Crowe handed the phone back to another child so they could speak to their mother.

Mr Farrelly added that Mr Crowe, a cabinet maker, had just missed the deadline for paying the on-the-spot fine and then did not notice the option on the summons which gave him a further opportunity to pay and avoid the court appearance.

Cash was handed in by Mr Farrelly on behalf of the driver and Judge Patricia Cronin imposed a fine of €120.