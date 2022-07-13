Search

13 Jul 2022

Landmark Offaly pub set to reopen this weekend

Landmark Offaly pub set to reopen this weekend

The pub is located on William Street in Tullamore

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

13 Jul 2022 6:09 PM

A LANDMARK public house in Tullamore looks set to reopen this weekend.

The premises on William Street, at the intersection with Harbour Street in the town centre, has been renamed Browne's The Venue.

It is being opened by Durrow resident, Padraig Browne, who runs Browne's Bistro beside it on the same street as well as Browne's on the Green in Tyrrellspass.

This morning (Wednesday, July 13) at Tullamore District Court solicitor Patrick Martin applied for three special exemptions for a company called Tullbro Limited.

Mr Browne is a director of Tullbro.

The exemptions were in relation to late opening after 12.30am this Sunday morning, July 17, and the following two Sunday mornings.

The applications were granted by Judge Patricia Cronin.

Previously trading as the William St Bar & Eatery, it was sold in January and refurbishment has been taking place in recent weeks.

It was known as Pat's Bar from the 1980s when it was run successfully by local businessman Pat Cunningham and is a large premises, with two storeys over a basement.

It was not trading when it was offered for sale on behalf of its operators, Co Leitrim brewing company Carrig, in July last year.

Carrig had initially run it as a craft beer only pub called Tanyard Lane, but they later switched to mainstream beers with a smaller craft offering, plus casual dining on the ground floor.

Prior to that previous owners traded as The Wolf Trap. The property formerly had a restaurant on the first floor, capable of seating 60, and there is another bar to the rear backing onto Offaly Street, plus a large enclosed beer garden.

The overall floor area is nearly 11,000 sq ft.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media