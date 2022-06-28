IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country in the morning, and then over the eastern half of the country during the afternoon.

Some will be heavy, especially during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees generally, possibly reaching 19 degrees in the east, in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

Showery rain will continue in parts of the east on Wednesday night. Elsewhere, there will be drier conditions though some showers will also feed into the western coasts later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, coolest in the west in light westerly or variable breezes. A few mist or fog patches in parts too.

Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery, especially in parts of the northeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.