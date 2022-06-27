IRELAND WEATHER: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days with more rain on the way

There is more rain and unsettled weather on the way for Ireland this week according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, the weather in Ireland will remain unsettled for the rest of the week with showers or longer spells of rain. The weather will also be quite cool especially in the west.

TUESDAY

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Tuesday will start off fairly dull and wet in the east with widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain. Brighter in the west with sunny spells although there will be some scattered heavy showers about too. During the afternoon the brighter showery conditions will extend to all parts, heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country, although they will become more isolated towards evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly breezes.

Clear spells and scattered showers o Tuesday night will be most frequent in Atlantic counties and spreading further inland towards morning. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees, in light southwesterly breezes.

WEDNESDAY

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Wednesday will bring sunny spells and showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west during the morning, before spreading to the east during the afternoon with some thundery bursts a times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, mildest in the east, as light southwest winds veer westerly and increase light to moderate.

Clear spells early in the night before cloud spreads from the east with outbreaks of rain and drizzle along eastern coasts towards morning. Some showers will also feed into the western coasts later in the night but overall the best of the clear spells will persist in the west of the country. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, coolest in the west in light westerly or variable breezes.

THURSDAY

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will start mostly cloudy in Leinster and Ulster with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, better sunny spells elsewhere. However showers will extend from the Atlantic during the late morning, with sunny spells and showers extending across the country for the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain on Thursday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light southwesterly breezes.

FRIDAY

Cloudy with rain and drizzle will spread from the west on Friday before turning persistent in the south of the country. Although some late bright or sunny spells will develop during the evening. Highs of 15 to 19 degrees, in mostly moderate south to southwesterly winds.