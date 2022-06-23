Cllr Michael O’Meara welcome Barn Owl project in Lower Ormond

AS part of his year as Chairman of the Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr Michael O'Meara has been working with the Environment Department of Tipperary County Council to install barn owl boxes in the area. “Following a meeting in Lorrha Hall before Covid, a number of farmers and landowners in the area asked me would it be possible to start a pilot scheme for the preservation of the barn owl.
“Initially we have installed eight boxes in isolated hay sheds and barns and I hope that we can get more boxes in the future. The barn owl is an endangered species and a valuable bird in the control of vermin in the countryside. This initiative shows that Tipperary County Council are committed to biodiversity and great credit must go to Ann Marie Clifford of the environment section in organising this,” said Cllr O’Meara.
