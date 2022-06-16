Goalkeeper brings Leinster minor trophy to former school

Offaly minor hurlers Liam Hoare and Calum Larkin brought the Leinster Minor Hurling Trophy to Carrig NS recently.
Former pupil Liam Hoare was goalkeeper on the Offaly Minor Hurling team that beat Laois in this year’s Leinster Final.
Offaly take on Clare in the All-Ireland semi-final at Semple Stadium in Thurles on this Friday night at 7.30pm. The game will be screened live on TG4 for those who can't make it to Thurles.
Carrig NS were delighted to welcome Liam Hoare and Calum Larkin when they visited the school with the cup recently and there was great excitement amongst all the pupils.
