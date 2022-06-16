An Portach Ciuin@Lough Boora is newest addition to Offaly Park

Lough Boora Parklands is a family friendly environment with a host of free activities for all ages. They are now delighted to invite you to enjoy the latest addition to the Park, a peaceful enclosed sensory garden, accessible to all.

It is envisaged that the quiet, contemplative space called An Portach Ciuin @ Lough Boora (The Quiet Bog) will become a popular area within the Lough Boora Parklands. By directly engaging with and being in nature, this space will offer opportunities for a quiet time to all visitors. Visitors will be able to indulge in reflection, contemplation, connection, restoration and the opportunity to promote and maintain psychological, physical & spiritual health and wellbeing.

This sensory space will be a freely accessible area for children and adults of all abilities, those experiencing serious illness (physical and mental) and those who simply want a few quiet moments for themselves.

The area consists of an enclosed play area, a picnic area with bespoke items of garden furniture constructed from upcycled materials with some native tree planting taking place this past spring. It also consists of a series of pathways/walking trails which terminate at two viewing platforms overlooking a beautiful small lake.

The importance of this project to the community cannot be overstated. Positive health & wellbeing is becoming an increasingly popular social prescribing measure. Wellbeing is more than the absence of disease, it encompasses optimal physical and mental functioning with resilience, positive emotional experiences and overall life satisfaction. An Portach Ciuin aims to provide this experience to its visitors.

The Project Steering Group consisted of Leamore Leabeg Boora Development Company, Kilcormac Development Association, Bord Na Mona & Offaly County Council.

They are extremely grateful for the financial support which has come from the LEADER Programme through Offaly Local Development Company, project promoters Leamore Leabeg Boora Development Company; from CLÁR; Tullamore & St Brigid's Credit Unions; Brady Shipman Martin Architects; Bord na Mona and Offaly County Council through various grant schemes. They must also acknowledge the Collins Family, private donors who made all of this possible with a donation of funds to kick-start the project.

The collaboration of such a patchwork of agencies and groups is testament to how important this project is viewed in the county. In these uncertain times of economic and social upheaval this project provides a vital community service and a haven of tranquillity and peace.