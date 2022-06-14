Search

14 Jun 2022

New lease of life for an Offaly Church

New lease of life for an Offaly Church

Work being undertaken to repair the bell at St Finian's Church in Kinnitty.

Reporter:

John OCallaghan

14 Jun 2022 7:19 PM

ST Finian’s Church, Kinnitty has been given a new lease of life under the direction of its small group of volunteers, St Finian’s Action Group.

The timber frame which had held the bell in place for the past 172 years had eroded and the axel had pull through, leaving the 500 kilo copper bell in a dangerous position.

This mammoth task was carried out by locals who volunteered their time and expertise to ensure that the bell, which was first installed by the Bernard family (Kinnitty Castle) in conjunction with the parish, was once again secure.

Alan and Cian Sheppard along with Sean Mortimer led the works of dismantling and replacing the wooden axel and steel supports with Flahertys’ timber of Kinnitty, donating the timber for the job.

The bolts and chain mechanism had rusted and along with the erosion of the wooden axel due to weathering, the entire support for the bell needed to be replaced.

A new wooden axel and new steel supports were designed and fitted and the bell is now in perfect working order.

St Finian’s Action Group are delighted with the outcome of the restoration project and welcome visitors from near and afar to visit the church and Kinnitty Pyramid which overlooks the church.

The next project the group are keen to get working on is to create a sensory garden and a more accessible pathway to the pyramid for the public. St Finian’s Action Group are awaiting co-operation from Offaly County Council on getting this project underway.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media