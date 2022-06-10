Search

10 Jun 2022

Ukrainian refugee introduced to Taoiseach by Offaly Minister

Micheál Martin had the honour of meeting a Laois Offaly based refugee who is now working for the Green Party

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

10 Jun 2022 3:52 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Minister of State, Senator Pippa Hackett introduced her recently employee Vlas Novokhatnii, who has fled Ukraine, to Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Bord Bia Bloom 2022.

Vlas was recently employed by the Green Party Senator under the Oireachtas’ Secretarial Assistance Scheme.

Vlas had already been helped by the Volunteer Centres in Laois and Offaly.

"Vlas Novokhatnii is an example of this. On arrival to Tullamore, with his mother, he immediately volunteered with Offaly Volunteer Centre. I hope it was a smooth transition from volunteer to employee as he was already assisting with issues from housing to urgent dental appointments and continues to do that on my behalf," said Minister Hackett.

More than 800 Ukrainians are living in Laois and Offaly having fled the war caused by the Russian invasion of their homeland.

