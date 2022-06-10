Garda swoop to arrest man after huge cannabis discovery near Offaly

Garda swoop to arrest man after huge drugs seizure near Offaly
A man has been arrested in the Midlands after a big cannabis discovery in Moate, Co Westmeath, not far from the county's border with Offaly.
The arrest came as part of Operation Tara.
Gardaí seized €156,000 of cannabis following the search on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
At approximately 12:45pm on Thursday, Gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Moate, Co. Westmeath.
"During the course of the search suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €156,000 was discovered," gardaí said.
"A man in his 50s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Athlone Garda station.
"Investigations are ongoing."
