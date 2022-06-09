Manager of Tullamore hospital extends thank you to local community

The General Manager of the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore has expressed her gratitude to the local community for their support during Covid.

Noreen Hyne said ''significant and timely donations of PPE has been delivered to our hospital, beautiful cards, Easter Eggs for patients and staff and a lot of tasty food and treats to feed the health care heroes on our wards and clinics.''

Ms Hynes said,''In this difficult time, as we all deal with the effects of Covid -19, we have a community here in Tullamore that is working with us and for us. Our community partners have used their local community networks to develop a local, sustainable, and consistent supply of PPE gowns to the hospital, which we believe could be replicated across the country. These gowns prevent healthcare workers from getting Covid-19, but also ensure that we minimise transmission in hospital. We are currently in discussions with our HSE procurement partners to make this a national enterprise. At the same time, so many in the community have volunteered, donated and supported us in our work. All donations of equipment have either been used in the hospital, or re-distributed to our local nursing homes. In a slightly revised version of Winston’s words “Never has so much, been done by so many to save and protect so few.''

''We are working in new and different ways, and all staff at MRHT have stepped up to this challenge. While this is clearly a very challenging time, the collective efforts of our staff and our community will sustain us,'' she concluded.