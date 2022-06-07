Search

07 Jun 2022

Forecaster warns of potentially stormy conditions for Ireland later this week

Forecaster warns of potentially stormy conditions for Ireland later this week. PIC WX Charts

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jun 2022 2:12 PM

A forecaster is warning that Ireland could be hit by stormy conditions later this week. 

Weather Alerts Ireland is warning that the storm that will push close to Ireland will bring strong winds to Ireland.

In a post on Facebook, the forecaster states, "The storm along with the worst of the winds will stay out to see but it will still be unseasonably windy. The West is expected to see the highest of the winds with gusts in excess of 90km/h in exposed spots."

In its forecast for Thursday and Friday, Met Eireann states that it will be generally dry on Thursday night with just a few showers, mainly in the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

In its latest forecast for Friday, Met Eireann says that itlooks set to be a breezy day on Friday with sunny spells and scattered showers. A few heavy downpours are possible. Maximum temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly breeze. 

Local News

