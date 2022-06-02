Incredible turnout for High Nelly Club Temple Street Fundraiser

The Clonaslee High Nelly Club Temple Street fundraiser took place in beautiful sunshine recently. Following months of detailed planning, it exceeded all expectations with over 100 cyclists turning the pedals on a 10km route in aid of a very worthy cause.

It's the largest charity cycle for Clonaslee High Nelly Club to date. Cyclists of all ages from Clonaslee and further afield through Laois and Offaly joined on a selection of vintage bikes, some almost a century old. It was particularly notable to see so many young people participating in a thoroughly enjoyable day.

A large gathering of supporters cheered cyclists on from the Square in Clonaslee. Spectators gathered outside Hickey's Pub where the team from the pub and Dave's BBQ did a fantastic job supplying catering and refreshments. Guests were treated to entertainment and music from Paddy Keating and Luke McEvoy.

Another highlight was the auction where a host of generously donated items ranging from loads of turf and timber to signed Laois and Offaly jerseys garnered large bids.

Clonaslee High Nelly Club committee member and organiser Tom McRedmond said: "We were absolutely thrilled with the turnout on Sunday. By coincidence, the event coincided with National Bike Week which encourages people of all ages to join local cycling events -- which is exactly what we saw come to fruition in Clonaslee. The generosity in terms of time, goodwill and donations extended in support of Temple Street was amazing to see. A fabulous day was had by all. A memorable day in the village".

Committee member and co-organiser Darren Kennedy said: "We know funds are needed to provide life-saving equipment and essential patient and parental supports at Temple Street. Every single person involved is delighted to have done their part in recognition of their work. We sincerely thank everyone involved."

The full amount raised is currently being tallied and will be published on the club's Facebook page shortly.