31 May 2022

Offaly sports club gets big funding boost for drainage works

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

31 May 2022 4:33 PM

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett has welcomed the allocation of almost €284,000 to sports organisations across the constituency of Laois-Offaly, in addition to the €6million announced earlier this year.

This follows the conclusion of an appeals process for the 2020 round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

In Offaly, Birr Golf Club has recieved just under €46,000 for a drainage project and machinery purchase.

“I am delighted to see that sports organisations across Laois and Offaly will benefit from funding following a number of successful appeals to the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme," the Offaly minister said.

"I welcomed the announcement that organisations that were unsuccessful in the 2020 round of funding would have the opportunity to submit an appeal and it is wonderful to see that the hard work and dedication of many of those applicants has been rewarded today.

“As an amateur athlete and sports enthusiast, I am thrilled to see such investment in Laois and Offaly. I am very aware that behind every successful application there is a massive voluntary effort. I would like to thank all of the sports organisations that submitted appeals to the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. The projects funded under this latest announcement will support works to install AstroTurf pitches, upgrade lighting and create new walking tracks. I look forward to visiting many of these clubs in future as the projects progress”, Minister Hackett concluded.   

