What is the answer to Heardle today - Monday, May 30
Today's Heardle is a trip back to the early 1980s with a rock classic.
Heardle is a hugely popular on line game where you have to guess the song by listening to the intro in stages. If you don't get it in one, you can skip and hear more of the song.....
You can have a go by clicking here
Today's answer is Back in Black by AC/DC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.