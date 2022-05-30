'Crisis point' - Just 10 dentists in Offaly offering services to medical holders

The crisis in accessing dentists who provide services to medical cardholders in Laois-Offaly has deepened over the course of the last number of months, according to the Independent TD Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Chief Officer of the HSE’s Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation, Des O’Flynn, confirmed to her that as of March 2022 the number of dentists registered to treat patients under the Dental Treatment Service Scheme (DTSS) scheme is 10 in Co Offaly and just 1 in Co Laois.

Mr O’Flynn previously confirmed to Deputy Nolan in October 2021, that there were only forty-eight remaining practices within the Dental Treatment Services Scheme across the entire Midlands region, but that thirteen of those were operating within counties Laois and Offaly.

“The provision of dental care to medical cardholders in this state is in absolute freefall,” Deputy Nolan said.

“The situation in Laois is particularly acute however with just one service provider for medical card holders remaining. That is the clearest indication yet that something has gone profoundly and radically wrong with the entire system.

“What is even more alarming is the fact that the HSE has also confirmed to me that there are no new applications being processed to join the DTSS for the HSE dental midlands area.

“This is an intolerable situation for medical cardholders and indeed all those who urgently need to access a dentist for urgent treatment.”

“What I find absolutely appalling however is that there seems to be no sense of genuine urgency around this issue from Government. Government must wake up to the full-blown emergency that now exists in this area and act immediately to engage with the likes of the Irish Dental Association and others to try and create a pathway forward that will bring confidence back to the Scheme for dental practitioners,” concluded Deputy Nolan.